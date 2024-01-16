Biggest Stars Came Together To Celebrate Success Of Salaar: Part 1: Ceasefire!

Hombale Films Salaar: Part 1: Ceasefire has indeed booked its name in the record books with its phenomenal success. The film arrived with never-before-seen action sequences and also impressed the masses with its emotional quotient. Having proved its mettle at the box office, the film received unwavering love and admiration from fans worldwide and has also continued to write history. The film has crossed 725 crores gross at the worldwide box office and is still going strong. To celebrate the grand success of the film, the team met the director, Prashanth Neel, and the Hombale team in Bangalore.

The Success Bash of Salaar: Part 1—Ceasefire was organized by the creators in Bangalore to celebrate the film’s monstrous success in all languages and the massive response to the film from every corner. The Pan India star specially flew down to Bangalore to attend the party. The entire team assembled in Bangalore at the High Ultra Lounge.

Sharing a glimpse of the grand party, the makers wrote on social media,

“An evening to cherish and remember!

Here’s a glimpse into the blockbuster success celebration of #Salaar

Smiles, laughter & good vibes all around.

Hombale Films Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire starring Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Jagapathi Babu, and Shruti Haasan is directed by Prashanth Neel and the film is enjoying its blockbuster run in worldwide cinemas.