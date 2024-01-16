Eight Grams Of Brown Sugar Seized In Puri, Two Held

Puri: Police have arrested two drug peddlers near Astaranga College Road in Puri and seized over 8 grams of Brown sugar from their possessions.

Acting on a tip-off the Astaranga Police conducted a raid in that area and apprehended the two smugglers. Also, the police seized a pistol from them.

A case under the NDPS Act has been registered in the police station against the two peddlers. The accused have been forwarded to the court, the police said.