Sidhharth Varadarajan to grace 91st Birth Anniversary of Pradyumna Bal as Chief Guest on Nov 8

Bhubaneswar: On the occasion of the ongoing celebrations for the birth anniversary of Pradyumna Bal at Pragativadi office premises in Bhubaneswar, eminent journalist and editor Siddharth Varadarajan is scheduled to visit Pragativadi office in Bhubaneswar.

Siddharth Varadarajan, senior journalist and founding editor of The Wire, is expected to deliver his views and opinions on modern day journalism in the changing dynamics of India.

Siddharth Varadarajan was editor of the English language national daily The Hindu from 2011 to 2013. He is one of the founding editors of the Indian digital news portal The Wire, along with Sidharth Bhatia, and M. K. Venu.

Besides, Dr Alagan Annamalai, Gandhian and Director of National Gandhi Museum, will also join the main event at Pragativadi office as a Distinguished Guest.

Guest list: