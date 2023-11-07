Miscreants Loot Donation Boxes From Temple

Subarnapur: Miscreants allegedly looted donation boxes from the Jagannath Temple at Birmaharajpur in Odisha’s Subarnapur district.

According to reports, the priest of the temple Biswamitra Chand had closed the temple’s door on Monday night. When he came to the temple for the morning rituals of deities today, found the lock of the Singhadwar (main door) had been cut and two donation boxes placed near the door were not there.

Thereupon, he went inside the temple and discovered that the two donation boxes were missing.

He reported this to the temple committee. And the committee filed an FIR at Birmaharajpur Police Station. The police have started investigation to catch the thieves.