Stray cows graze on food garbage

Bhubaneswar: The stray cows are seen grazing in the food garbage piled in front of the temple area of Ekamra khetra. In the city, these abandoned cows eat whatever comes their way because of the lack of grazing space.

Meanwhile , the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has taken the responsibility of rehabilitate these cows to Kanjiahuda and other places. According to BMC, no stray cows will be seen near the temple area. But this plan is not working properly.

According to previous records, the tourists were attacked by these cattle leading to serious injury. Large number of cows sleep in front of every temple, while, they continue to eat the Prasad and offerings coming out from these temples.

The locals have demanded to solve this problem as soon as possible. The condition of these cows is very poor and they need to be rescued urgently to some cow shelters.