Billionaire Uday Kotak’s Son Jay Marries Former Miss India Aditi Arya

Mumbai: Banker and billionaire Uday Kotak’s son Jay got married to his fiancee Aditi Arya, the winner of 2015 Miss India. The wedding took place at Jio Convention Centre in Mumbai on Tuesday. Earlier this year, Jay Kotak confirmed that he is engaged to Ms Arya when he congratulated Ms Arya on X (formerly Twitter) on completing her MBA from Yale University. “Aditi, my fiancee, completed her MBA from Yale University today. Immensely proud of you,” he had written along with two pictures of Ms Arya in her graduation robe and hat.

Jay Kotak shared a photo from the ceremony on X (formerly Twitter). Pics are also going viral on social media platforms like Reddit and Instagram showing them standing at a platform surrounded by guests. While Mr Kotak is wearing sherwani, a traditional wedding ethnic wear, Ms Arya is dressed in a red-coloured lehenga.

Jay Kotak is a graduate of Columbia University. He did his bachelors in history and economics. Later, he completed his MBA from the Harvard Business School. Currently, he is the Vice President of Kotak811, a digital-first mobile bank incubated by Kotak Mahindra Bank.

Aditi Arya graduated from Delhi University’s Shaheed Sukhdev College and worked briefly as a research analyst at Ernst & Young. She was crowned Miss India in 2015 and went on to represent the country at the Miss World pageant.

Ms Arya has appeared in a few Hindi and Telugu films, including Ranveer Singh starrer ’83’. She then moved to the US to pursue MBA. Ms Arya got her MBA degree in May this year.