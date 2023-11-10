Odisha CM Naveen inaugurates new centre of Synopsys in Bhubaneswar 

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today inaugurated the new centre of Synopsys, a Global Leader in Semiconductor tool & IP at Bhubaneswar by putting a new milestone in Semiconductor journey of the State. This Bhubaneswar Centre will be Synopsys’s First Design and R&D unit in Eastern India where 300+ highly skilled VLSI & Semiconductor Design Engineers will work.

Synopsys is a world leader and provider of Electronic Design Automation (EDA) software and associated services. It offers world’s most advanced technologies for chip design, verification, IP integration, and software security and quality testing. The company’s product portfolio also includes application security, semiconductor IP, verification, design and silicon engineering. Synopsysis having 35+ years in business, 5+ billion USD annual revenue and 19,000+ employees worldwide have established its First Design and R&D unit of Eastern India at Bhubaneswar.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Chairman 5T Initiatives & Nabin Odisha VK Pandian, Minister of State, Electronics & IT, Sports & Youth Services & Home, Tusharkanti Behera, Principal Secretary, Electronics and IT Department, Manoj Kumar Mishra, Special Secretary, Electronics and IT Department, Manas Panda,Vice President, Synopsys Amit Sanhgani, SVP (HAT) Synopsys Dr Shivananda Koteshwar, Group Director (R&D), Synopsys India Rashmi Ranjan Mohapatra and Other Senior Officers from State & Central Government leaders & Professionals of Synpsys.

Addressing the gathering, Hon’ble Chief Minister said, “Odisha has emerged as a “Destination of the Future” with growing scale of investment, talent pool and ambition. Government of Odisha has taken a range of bold and pioneering initiatives to lay a strong foundation of a future where the State will emerge as a key player in the Semiconductor landscape.

Synopsys Bhubaneswar shall steadfast State’s commitment for fostering Innovation, economic growth, creating job opportunities as well as realise State’s vision and capability to transform into an ideal Semiconductor Hub and technology-driven enterprises.

Echoing similar sentiments and calling Synopsys as the anchor organization in the ESDM & Semiconductor space in Odisha, Hon’ble Minister Electronics & IT Department Shri Tusharkanti Behera added that, “Now with the seeding of the advanced technologies for chip design from Odisha, Synopsys has taken a leading role to show case its deep-rooted belief in State’s Potential and capabilities in Semiconductor sector. The new centre shall stand as a symbol of State’s potential as an emerging hub for ESDM & Semiconductor with Technological excellence”.

Recently during the visit of high level State delegation to USA, meeting was held with senior leadership team of Synopsys Inc to discuss on setting up of it centre in Bhubaneswar. With grounding of the Project and inauguration of Synopsys Bhubaneswar, the mission has been successful said Shri Manoj Kumar Mishra, Principal Secretary, Electronics and IT Department.

It is pertinent to mention that, the Electronics and IT Department; Government of Odisha is making significant efforts continuously to attract major investments into the state in IT/ITES & ESDM sector. Government has launched Odisha Semiconductor Fab Policy to leverage the potential and cost advantages enjoyed by the State in Semiconductor and Fab Manufacturing sector with fast mover advantages.

In another path breaking initiative, under the visionary leadership & guidance of Hon’ble Chief Minister, State Government has launched most ambitious Odisha Semiconductor Fab and Fab less Innovation and Acceleration Program (O-Chip) with an aim to make Odisha the cradle of semiconductor innovation in India. The O-Chip Program shall cultivate an ecosystem where startups, researchers, and students can thrive with provision of tools, funding, and mentorship they need.

Furthermore, recently during launching of Odisha4Silicon program, Government of Odisha has signed a MoU with Synopsys for building a collaborative supporting ecosystem, Semiconductor and VLSI focused talent-transformation and providing Semiconductor-focused research support.

With inauguration of Synopsys, Bhubaneswar, the new centre shall contribute immensely for building a larger ESDM ecosystem, creation of employment opportunities for youths and act as a catalyst for overall growth of the ESDM & Semiconductor Industry as well as economy of Odisha.