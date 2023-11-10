Duplicate ghee factory busted

Berhampur: Police have seized a duplicate ghee manufacturing unit in Badabazar of Berhampur and arrested a person named Epari Rajeswar Patra from the housing board area under Gosain Nuagaon police station limits. However the main accused is reportedly absconding.

According to available information, the factory was operational for the last two years. Products like engine oil, low grade palm oil and dangerous chemicals were used to make the adulterated ghee. Besides , the duplicate products were packaged which were not only sold in Odisha but also in other parts of the country.

Acting on the orders of Berhampur SP Dr. Shravan Vivek, a investigation team under Soubhagya Swain, the Officer In Charge of Badabazar police station raided a house at Madan Mohan Nagar.

During this operation, the team seized about ten thousand packets of fake ghee, along with fake Mahanagar trade license, three automatic ghee packing machines, a grinding machine, labels of branded ghee company “Maa Durga”, 91 tin of rice-bran oil and 1500 cartoons.

The Badabazar police has registered the case and the culprit has been forwarded to the court, said SP Vivek.