Jasmin Bhasin Shares Bharti Singh’s Massive Weight Loss Secret Diet

Mumbai: Television actress Jasmin Bhasin has shared the secret diet of Bharti Singh, who recently said that she has lost 15 kgs.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Jasmin shared video clips of Bharti getting ready to have her dinner and gave a glimpse of her ghee-rich meal.

The video opened with Jasmin capturing Bharti Singh pouring ghee on her rice plate. In the clip, Bharti said, “Yeh maine daala ghee” As Bharti started putting dal on her rice, Jasmin chimed in, “Ab ghee ke tadke waali daal”. Bharti added, “Duniya keh rahi patli horahi hoon. Time dekho main kis time khana kha rahi hoon”

The video ended with Jasmin saying, “Yeh hai Bharti ke patle hone ka raaz. Chaar chammach ghee, aloo ki tel se bhari huyi sabji aur tel tehelti huyi dal”.

Meanwhile, Bharti Singh in a recent interview revealed that she follows the rule of intermittent fasting.