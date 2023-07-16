Bigg Boss OTT 2: Bebika Dhurve engages in ugly fight with Manisha Rani

Mumbai: In the 29th episode of Bigg Boss OTT 2, along with many dramas, Bebika Dhurve and Manish Rani engaged in an ugly fight.

Manisha asked Bebika what food she would eat but the latter did an irritating hand gesture and refused to reply to Manisha. After that, Bebika seemingly called Rani ‘bitch’ and in response, Manisha also called her the same. This ignited a fire in Bebika. When Rani said Bebika called her ‘bitch’ first, Bebika refused the allegation.

Continuing the fight, Bebika suddenly passed a comment to Rani which made her angry. Bebika said, “Yeh toh mardo ko dekh ke fisalti hain.” Hearing this, Rani became infuriated and warned Bebika not to comment on such a thing. Manisha walked away and started crying.

Abhishek came to defend Manisha. He took Manisha away from Bebika while Pooja asked Bebika to stop screaming. On hearing her, Bebika also started crying. After the chaos died down, Jad also asked Bebika to stay calm.