Youth falls in open drain in Cuttack; Dies

Cuttack: A 21-year-old youth lost his life after falling into an open drain at Jhola Sahi in Cuttack. The deceased has been identified as Rahul.

Rahul, who had come to Cuttack to meet his relatives, was on his way to a teashop when the unfortunate incident occurred. Several low-lying parts of Cuttack were waterlogged following heavy rainfall yesterday.

The youth’s father today lodged a complaint with Purighat police in connection with the incident.