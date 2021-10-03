Bigg Boss 15 begins with Grand premier, Know the contestants

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 15 hosted by Salman Khan began with a dhamakedar performance by the superstar. In his charming ‘andaaz’, he danced on “Jungle Hai Aadhi Raat Hai’.

The reality show, which is touted to be the most controversial, is back with a list of starry contestants from various entertainment sectors. For the first time Salman Khan went inisde the Jungle theme house and showed the house to first contestant Jay Bhanushali.

Jay Bhanushali

Jay Bhanushali was the first contestant on Bigg Boss 15. He is an actor, known for his role as Neev Shergill on the Star Plus show Kayamath.

Vishal Kotian

Vishal Kotian is a model-turned-actor who made his acting debut with the show Dil Vil Pyar Vyar. He has also starred in shows like CID, Pyaar Mein Twist, and Aisa Des Hai Mera.

Tejasswi Prakash

Tejasswi Prakash played the lead role in Swaragini. Bigg Boss 15 isn’t her first stint on a reality show, since she participated in the 10th season of Khatron Ke Khiladi.

Simba Nagpal

Simba Nagpal previously appeared on MTV’s reality show Splitsvilla in the 11th season.

Umar Riaz

Umar Riaz, a general surgeon by profession, entered the Bigg Boss house in season 13 to meet his brother Asim Riaz. Now ready to make his own mark on the reality show, Umar was also a part of a music video titled ‘Gunaah Karde’ with former Bigg Boss contestant Saba Khan.

Ieshaan Sehgaal

After quitting his job as flight crew, Ieshaan Sehgaal took to modelling and acting. He has been part of the show Rishton Ke Chakravyuh.

Donal Bisht

Donal Bisht, famous for her role as Sharanya in Ek Deewana Tha, is also part of Bigg Boss 15. Unlike the other contestants, she and Ieshaan were sent to a secluded campsite.

Akasa Singh

Akasa Singh (stage name, AKASA) is a singer, most famous for her song ‘Naagin’. Her first song was ‘Kheech Meri Photo’ and went on to sing songs like ‘Aithey Aa’, ‘Dil Na Jaaneya’, and her popular single ‘Thug Ranjha’.

Karan Kundrra

Actor Karan Kundrra gained popularity after his debut TV show ‘Kitani Mohabbat Hai’. He went on star in shows like ‘Dil Hi Toh Hai’ and ‘Yeh Kahan Aa Gaye Hum’, and has hosted several shows.

Afsana Khan

Punjabi singer Afsana Khan has lent her voice to hit tracks like ‘Titliaan’ and ‘Dhakka’. She also participated in the singing reality show Voice of Punjaab 3.

Miesha Iyer

Miesha Iyer, who entered the Bigg Boss house this season, has been a part of the reality shows Ace of Space and Splitsvilla 12.

Sahil Shroff

Sahil Shroff has been part of several TV commercials and made his acting debut with the Bollywood film Don 2: The King is Back.

Former Bigg Boss OTT contestants Pratik Sehajpal, Shamita Shetty, and Nishant Bhat will enter the show on Sunday.