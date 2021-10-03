Bhabanipur by-election result: Mamata leads after initial counting

Kolkata: It’s D-Day for Mamata Banerjee today as counting of votes in Bhabanipur seat began at 8 am on Sunday.

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee is so far surging ahead in a bitterly contested battle for Bhabanipur constituency in Bengal. She is now ahead by 2,500 votes at the end of two rounds of EVM counting, as per media reports. The Election Commission is yet to show the trends on its website. After the second round of counting, Mamata Banerjee is leading by 2,377 votes.

[Official figures from the Election Commission after the first round for Bhabanipur Bypoll Results: TMC – 3,689, BJP – 881, CPIM – 85]

Bhabanipur in south Kolkata cast votes three days ago in a by-election. Trinamool Congress leader Mamata Banerjee must win to continue as West Bengal’s chief minister.