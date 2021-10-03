India reports 22,842 daily new Covid cases, 244 deaths

New Delhi : India reported 22,842 new Coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, taking its overall Covid-19 tally to 3,38,13,903, according to data from the Union Health Ministry data on Sunday.

The number of active cases in the country declined to 2,70,557, the lowest in 199 days. With 244 fresh fatalities, The Covid-19 death toll increased to 4,48,817, the Health Ministry said.

Active cases now account for 0.80% of India’s total infections, the lowest since March 2020, as per health ministry data.

As per data: