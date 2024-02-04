CBSE Responds To Social Media Buzz On Dating And Relationships Chapter

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has responded to a widely circulated post regarding a CBSE Class 9 chapter on dating and relationships. The images from the textbook gained significant attention on social media, prompting reactions from internet users. Refuting the assertions made on X, formerly Twitter, the CBSE clarified that it was not responsible for publishing books.

It stated that certain sections of the media incorrectly attributed that book to be a publication of CBSE containing ‘objectionable’ material on dating and relationships.

The Board reiterated that it does not publish or endorse books from private publishers, dismissing such claims as “totally baseless and incorrect.”

“A section of the media is wrongly attributing a book to be a publication of CBSE containing objectionable material on dating and relationships according to the reports. This is totally baseless and incorrect. The contents of the chapter which are going viral on Social Media are in fact from a book titled A Guide to Self Awareness and Empowerment written by Gagan Deep Kaur and Published by G Ram Books (P) Ltd. Educational Publishers. The CBSE neither publishes any books nor recommends books of any private publishers.”

A recent post on X showcased images featuring a segment titled ‘Dating and Relationships,’ accompanied by the remark “9th class textbooks nowadays.” The post led to considerable discussion among users on the microblogging platform, with many assuming that it is from a CBSE Class 9 textbook.

While various reports lauded it as a progressive move by the board, others expressed skepticism about its authenticity.

One user on X expressed doubt, questioning, “Is this for real?” Reacting to the images, Tinder India added humor to the conversation by commenting, “next chapter: how to deal with breakups” alongside a crying smiley. Alongside dating and relationships, the book also delved into contemporary issues like cyberbullying, catfishing, and ghosting. Additionally, it mentioned concepts such as ‘special’ friendships and crushes, offering straightforward explanations through relatable examples.