Bhubaneswar: Infant Abducted from Patia Rescued In Mancheswar

Bhubaneswar: An 11-month-old boy who was kidnapped from Patia railway station yesterday, was rescued from Mancheswar area by the police this morning.

As per reports, four unidentified miscreants snatched the baby from his mother’s arms on Tuesday afternoon and fled the spot in a car. locals tried to chase the car but failed. Following this, the baby’s parents lodged a complaint in the Patia police station. The police monitored all CCTV footage in the area to trace the kidnappers.

Today, the police rescued the baby and nabbed the kidnappers in the Mancheswar area. After interrogation, it was revealed that the child was kidnapped over a family dispute.