PM Modi calls up Dhankar, expresses pain over ‘Abject Theatrics’ of MPs

New Delhi: A day after he expressed displeasure over suspended TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee’s act of imitating him, Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday said that he received a call from Prime Minister Narendra Modi who expressed great pain over the abject theatrics of some MPs during a protest on Parliament premises.

Taking to X, Dhankhar wrote, “Received a telephone call from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He expressed great pain over the abject theatrics of some MPs and that too in the Parliament complex yesterday.”

He said that PM Modi told him that he too has been at the receiving end of such insults but such a thing happening to Constitutional chair was unfortunate.

“He (PM Modi) told me that he has been at the receiving end of such insults for twenty years and counting but the fact that it could happen to a Constitutional office like the Vice President of India and that too in the Parliament was unfortunate,” wrote Dhankar.

Dhankar said that he told the Prime Minister that the antics of a few won’t prevent him from performing his duty and upholding the principles enshrined in the Constitution.

“I am committed to those values from the bottom of my heart. None of the insults will make me change my path,” added Dhankar.

TMC MP Banerjee, while protesting with other suspended MPs at Parliament’s Makar Dwar, was seen imitating the Vice President, while Congress leader Rahul Gandhi filmed the Trinamool MP using his phone.

As the House resumed at noon after being adjourned, Dhankhar took cognizance of the incident and said, “Office of Chairman, Rajya Sabha and Office of Speaker is very different. Political parties will have their differences, they will have exchanges, but imagine a senior leader of your party, videographing another member of another party. Mimicry of the Chairman, mimicry of Speaker. How ridiculous, how shameful, how unacceptable.”

Later he adjourned the House till 2 pm.

As many as 141 Opposition MPs have been suspended from Parliament for disrupting the proceedings of both the Houses.

The MPs have been demanding a statement from Home Minister Amit Shah over the Parliament security breach incident.