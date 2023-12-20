Bhubaneswar: 11 Shops Gutted After Fire Breaks Out Near Kalinga Stadium

Bhubaneswar: At least 11 shops were reduced to ashes in a fire mishap at the vending zone near the Kalinga stadium in Bhubaneswar this morning.

As per sources, the fire broke out in the vending zone in front of the main gate of the stadium due to an electric short circuit.

The locals spotted the flame and immediately informed the fire service personnel. On intimation, the fire brigades rushed the spot and extinguished the blaze after an hour-long effort.