Bhubaneswar becomes hottest city in Odisha at 39.6 degrees

Bhubaneswar: Bhubaneswar became the hottest place in Odisha by 2.30 pm on Sunday, as the capital city sizzled at 39.6 degrees Celsius followed by Chandbali which recorded 39.2 degrees Celsius.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) had earlier predicted the rise of mercury in Odisha. The temperature has started to peak again and by 2:30 pm on Sunday, seven cities including Bhubaneswar recorded temperatures more than 37 degrees.

IMD had predicted a rise in the maximum temperature in different parts of Odisha. The maximum temperature is likely to register an increase by 5 to 6 degrees in the state, IMD said.