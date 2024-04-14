Iran-Israel conflict: Indian Embassy in Tehran issues additional helpline numbers

New Delhi: The Indian Embassy in Tehran on Sunday issued additional helpline numbers for Indian citizens amid the rising conflict between Iran and Israel.

“(The) Embassy of India in Tehran has activated additional helpline numbers. For any assistance, please contact the Embassy at: +989128109115; +989128109109; +98993179567; +989932179359; +98-21-88755103-5; cons.tehran@mea.gov.in,” the Indian Mission posted on X.

In an unprecedented attack, Iran and its proxies launched 330 missiles and drones on Israel on Saturday in retaliation to an alleged attack by Israel on a diplomatic installation of the Islamic country in Damascus in which several people were killed, including two top commanders.

The United States, France, Britain and Jordan are said to have helped intercept the projectiles fired by Iran.