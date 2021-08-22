Bhubaneswar: Bars Sealed, 10 Booked For Violating Night Curfew

Bhubaneswar: As many as two bars in the State capital were sealed for violating night curfew here on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday.

The police raided the bars, following a tip-off that liquor is being served despite the night curfew in force. During the raid, cops took 10 gamblers and three women into custody.

Besides, cash of Rs 2.35 lakh was seized from the location, said reports.

Sources said the raid was conducted by a joint team of BMC and Twin City police.