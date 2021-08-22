La Ganesan Appointed New Governor Of Manipur

New Delhi: Senior BJP leader La Ganesan was on Sunday appointed as the new Governor of Manipur. The development comes two days after Former Governor Najma Heptulla retired from the position on August 20.

A communique from the Rashtrapati Bhavan said Ganesan will be the new “Governor of Manipur with effect from the date he assumes charge of his office”.

Heptulla had demitted office on August 10 and on the same day the charge was given to Sikkim Governor Ganga Prasad.

Interestingly, Ganesan had also replaced Heptulla as Rajya Sabha MP from Madhya Pradesh. Before being appointed as the General Secretary of Tamil Nadu BJP unit, he was a Pracharak in RSS.