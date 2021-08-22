Techie Among 2 Held For Duping Man Of Rs 3 Cr

Bhubaneswar: The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Odisha Crime has arrested two persons, including an engineer, for defrauding a man of Rs 3 crore.

The two accused have been identified as Chandan Akash Mohanty and Bijayananda Choudhury alias Swami Bijayanandaji Maharaj, a self-proclaimed godman. The duo has been booked under Sections 419, 420, 467, 468, 471, 120-B of IPC.

Based on the complaint lodged by an OTDC official, a case was registered and probe launched.

According to the complaint, the accused Chandan Akash Mohanty, who earlier worked as an Assistant Engineer in OTDC Bhubaneswar on contractual basis, in connivance with another person had cheated one Dhanurdhara Champatiray, a Special Class Contractor by issuing fake work orders in the name of OTDC and collected huge amount money from him towards EMD against the work orders.

During the investigation, it was revealed that Dhanurdhara was in search of work orders during COVID-19 pandemic. In May, 2020, he visited accused Bijayananda’s house, where the self-proclaimed godman introduced himself as the Chairman of OTDC Ltd and member of ITDC Ltd.

He later introduced the victim with accused Chandan as the Assistant Engineer of OTDC, though his contract period had lapsed since May 31, 2019, said the EOW.

Both Bijayananda and Chandan assured the victim of providing work order from OTDC Ltd and asked him to deposit hefty amount of money towards EMD in personal bank account of Chandan. From August, 2020 to November, 2020, Chandan had given over 23 work orders, issued under the seal and signature of OTDC Ltd Executive Engineer. The accused duo managed to get Rs 3 crore from the contractor against the work orders.

” Of the total amount, about Rs. 1.14 crore was deposited in the personal account of Chandan. A huge amount of money was paid to accused Bijayananda by Chandan. During investigation, the work orders were found to be fake. Further investigation of the case is underway, ” said the EOW.