Bhubaneswar: 314 COVID-19 Positive Cases Detected, 330 Recover

Bhubaneswar: As many as 314 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected under the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area in the last 24 hours.

As per BMC, of the 314 COVID-19 positive cases, 65 are Quarantine Cases (linked with earlier positive cases) and 249 are Local Contact Cases.

This apart, 330 persons have also recovered from the infection of Novel Coronavirus.

So far a total of 93,391 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected in Bhubaneswar, out of which, 1,188 are active cases while 91,679 persons have recovered and 503 persons have succumbed to the deadly infection of COVID-19.