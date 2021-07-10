Cuttack City: 123 COVID-19 Positive Cases Detected, 111 Cured

Cuttack: As many as 123 COVID-19 positive cases were reported today in Cuttack City, the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) informed.

As per the CMC, of the 123 COVID-19 positive cases detected in the city, 29 are from Institutional Quarantine, 63 are from Home Quarantine and 31 are Local Contact Cases.

“Another 111 recoveries have been reported recently,” the CMC said. The civic body also appreciated the efforts of all doctors & healthcare staff.

A total of 38,950 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported from Cuttack, out of which, 1,331 are active cases while 37,528 persons have recovered from the deadly infection.