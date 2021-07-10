COVID-19 patients
COVID Update.
Over 3.1K COVID-19 Patients Recover In Odisha

By Pragativadi News Service

Bhubaneswar: Another 3,120 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Saturday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

  • 595 from Cuttack
  • 542 from Khordha
  • 258 from Baleswar
  • 204 from Jajapur
  • 193 from Mayurbhanj
  • 179 from Puri
  • 144 from Bhadrak
  • 104 from Nayagarh
  • 87 from Jagatsinghpur
  • 77 from Koraput
  • 76 from Kendrapara
  • 64 from Malkangiri
  • 61 from Anugul
  • 58 from Dhenkanal
  • 53 from Sundargarh
  • 51 from Rayagada
  • 50 from Keonjhar
  • 37 from Kandhamal
  • 34 from Bargarh
  • 33 from Nabarangpur
  • 25 from Bolangir
  • 18 from Sambalpur
  • 16 from Kalahandi
  • 14 from Sonepur
  • 10 from Ganjam
  • 10 from Jharsuguda
  • 9 from Boudh
  • 8 from Nuapada
  • 7 from Deogarh
  • 6 from Gajapati
  • 97 from State Pool

With another 3,120 COVID-19 patients being discharged today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 9,09,639, said the H & FW Dept.

