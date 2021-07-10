Over 3.1K COVID-19 Patients Recover In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 3,120 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Saturday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.
Here is the district-wise recovery count:-
- 595 from Cuttack
- 542 from Khordha
- 258 from Baleswar
- 204 from Jajapur
- 193 from Mayurbhanj
- 179 from Puri
- 144 from Bhadrak
- 104 from Nayagarh
- 87 from Jagatsinghpur
- 77 from Koraput
- 76 from Kendrapara
- 64 from Malkangiri
- 61 from Anugul
- 58 from Dhenkanal
- 53 from Sundargarh
- 51 from Rayagada
- 50 from Keonjhar
- 37 from Kandhamal
- 34 from Bargarh
- 33 from Nabarangpur
- 25 from Bolangir
- 18 from Sambalpur
- 16 from Kalahandi
- 14 from Sonepur
- 10 from Ganjam
- 10 from Jharsuguda
- 9 from Boudh
- 8 from Nuapada
- 7 from Deogarh
- 6 from Gajapati
- 97 from State Pool
With another 3,120 COVID-19 patients being discharged today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 9,09,639, said the H & FW Dept.