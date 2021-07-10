Over 3.1K COVID-19 Patients Recover In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 3,120 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Saturday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

595 from Cuttack

542 from Khordha

258 from Baleswar

204 from Jajapur

193 from Mayurbhanj

179 from Puri

144 from Bhadrak

104 from Nayagarh

87 from Jagatsinghpur

77 from Koraput

76 from Kendrapara

64 from Malkangiri

61 from Anugul

58 from Dhenkanal

53 from Sundargarh

51 from Rayagada

50 from Keonjhar

37 from Kandhamal

34 from Bargarh

33 from Nabarangpur

25 from Bolangir

18 from Sambalpur

16 from Kalahandi

14 from Sonepur

10 from Ganjam

10 from Jharsuguda

9 from Boudh

8 from Nuapada

7 from Deogarh

6 from Gajapati

97 from State Pool

With another 3,120 COVID-19 patients being discharged today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 9,09,639, said the H & FW Dept.