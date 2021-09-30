Bhubaneswar: 240 COVID-19 ve+ cases detected, 187 recover

Bhubaneswar: As many as 240 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected under the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area in the last 24 hours.

As per BMC, of the 240 COVID-19 positive cases, 57 are Quarantine Cases (linked with earlier positive cases) and 183 are Local Contact Cases.

This apart, 187 persons have also recovered from the infection of Novel Coronavirus.

So far a total of 112,884 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected in Bhubaneswar, out of which, 3,676 are active cases while 108,169 persons have recovered and 1018 persons have succumbed to the deadly infection of COVID-19.