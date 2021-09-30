Tapaswini Express Gets Three Additional Stoppages

Bhubaneswar: The Railways has decided to reinstate stoppages of Tapaswini Express Special at Garposh, Boinda and Rairakhol, informed the East Coast Railway on Thursday.

According to ECoR, stoppage will be provided at Garposh in train 08452/08451 Puri-Hatia-Puri Tapaswini Special from both the directions w.e.f. 30th September, 2021 on an experimental basis for a period of three months.

08452 Puri-Hatia Tapaswini Special will arrive at Garposh at 0616hrs and will leave at 0617hrs towards Hatia.

Similarly, 08451 Hatia-Puri Special from Hatia will arrive at Garposh at 2010hrs and will leave at 2011hrs towards Puri.

Stoppage will be provided at Boinda & Rairakhol in train 08452/08451 Puri-Hatia-Puri Tapaswini Special from both the directions w.e.f. 1st October, 2021 on an experimental basis for a period of three months.

08452 Puri-Hatia Tapaswini Special will arrive at Boinda at 0150hrs and will leave at 0152hrs. Similarly, it will arrive at Rairakhol at 0228hrs and will leave at 0230hrs towards Hatia.

On the return directions, 08451 Hatia-Puri Special from Hatia will arrive at Rairakhol at 2330hrs and will leave at 2332hrs. Similarly, this will arrive at Boinda at 0012hrs and will leave at 0014hrs towards Puri.