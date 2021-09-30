Cuttack City: 18 COVID-19 Positive Cases Detected, 15 Recover

Cuttack: As many as 18 COVID-19 positive cases were reported today in the Millenium City, the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) informed.

As per the CMC, of the 18 COVID-19 positive cases detected in the city,3 cases are from Institutional Quarantine, 5 are from Home Quarantine and 10 are Local Contact Cases.

“Another 15 recoveries have been reported recently,” the CMC said while appreciating the efforts of all doctors & healthcare staff.

A total of 43,863 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported from Cuttack, out of which, 790 are active cases while 42,982 persons have recovered from the deadly infection.