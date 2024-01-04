Bhitarkanika National Park To Remain Closed For Visitors From Tomorrow

Kendrapara: In view of the annual census of estuarine crocodiles, the Bhitarkanika National Park will remain out of bounds for tourists and visitors from tomorrow.

The restriction will be imposed from January 5 to January 13 to ensure a smooth census operation. The headcount drive will be conducted under the observation of DFO of Rajnagar Mangrove and Wildlife Division Sudarshan Gopinath Yadav.

As per reports in January 2022, there were 1784 crocodiles present in Bhitarkanika. In 2023, 1793 crocodiles were spotted in the national park.