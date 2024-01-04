Amid the successful spree of ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’, Netizens hailed the film as absolutely relatable tale!

Excel Entertainment’s Kho Gaye Hum Kahan has been released and has indeed come as a perfect treat to the audience. The film starring Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, and Adarsh Gourav has profoundly captured the difference between actual and superficial internet life. Having come as a relatable tale for the Gen-Z audience, the film has started a whole new conversation over social media. Netizens are hailing the film as an absolutely relatable tale. Here’s how the netizens are praising the film.

This Movie deserves Huge Appreciation, The stories behind those three characters are mostly relatable. The way it captured our insecurities, the difference between actual & superficial internet life is truly amazing. It turned out really well. Must Watch..🎬#KhoGayeHumKahan pic.twitter.com/KobX1XiLmJ — lifeofsachin (@SachinY85706747) January 4, 2024

What an absolutely amazing movie it is!! #KhoGayeHumKahan @NetflixIndia

Relatable on so many levels. Needed one like this from a longgg time!

Superb portrayals of their roles by @ananyapandayy siddhant chaturvedi and adarsh gaurav and kudos to the makers ofc @tigerbabyfilms ♥️ — MsOverthinker (@pari_hari_bhari) January 3, 2024

Show me a more accurate portrayal of 20s and 30s than that of #KhoGayeHumKahan. I’ll wait. — Shubham Agarwal (@defytherace) January 3, 2024

I watched #KhoGayeHumKahan and it was unexpectedly very good. The modern storyline that reflects our generation was catchy. I was surprised that the actors did a very good job.

Personal Rating : 8/10 — Tanu Saha (@TheTanuSaha) January 3, 2024

Just watched #KhoGayeHumKahan ,we as a generation always will be on a tip of our toe to troll somebody but i would like a minute to appreciate this movie🎥,

It was a great and heart touching one and acting was on point and relatable @ananyapandayy ,I loved you girl#ananyapanday — Deeps (@Deeps_25_) January 3, 2024

Kho Gaye Hum Kahan has been helmed by debutant director Arjun Varain Singh, backed by Excel Entertainment’s Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar in collaboration with Tiger Baby’s Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar. The film is now streaming on Netflix.