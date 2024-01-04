Minor Girl Critical After Being Attacked By Mentally Retarded Person

Nayagarh: A minor girl was critical after being brutally attacked by a mentally disordered person with an axe in Nayagarh district on Thursday.

The incident took place in Mitigadu village under Banigochha police station limits in the district.

As per reports, the accused attacked the girl with an axe on her neck. As a result, the girl was seriously injured. She was immediately taken to the hospital.

The police on receiving information rushed to the spot and detained the accused. The reason behind the attack is yet to be ascertained. however, it will be known after the investigation, police said.