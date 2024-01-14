Bhitarkanika National Park re-opens for tourists

Bhubaneswar: Bhitarkanika National Park has reopened from today for the rest of the picnic season. The forest department has also imposed a strict ban on the entry of plastic disposables in protected areas. Tourists have been advised not to carry polythene and litter plastic bottles and other items in the forest.

The National Park had been closed from January 4 to January 13 for the annual bird and crocodile census exercise.

The nine-day prohibition was imposed on tourists and locals to stop them from entering the forest area to avoid any untoward incident during the census