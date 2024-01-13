Odisha Focuses on Farm Mechanisation, Crop Diversification: Minister Ashok Panda

Bhubaneswar: In a significant stride towards empowering women in agriculture and fostering agricultural innovation, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed today between the International Rice Research Institute (IRRI), Mission Shakti, and the Director of Agriculture & Food Production. This momentous occasion took place on the 2nd day of Krushi Odisha 2024, a flagship event organized by the Department of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, Government of Odisha, in association with the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI).

On the evening session, Minister for Science and Technology Mr. Ashok Panda said, “After the super cyclone of 1999, there have been many changes in Odisha. The budget size of the state has increased from Rs 11,000 crore to Rs 2,30,000 crore. Odisha focuses on farm mechanisation, crop diversification. Odisha has now become the most happening state of the country. The state has become an example in disaster management. He said that organizations like the United Nations have praised Odisha in the field of disaster management and food management.

He called upon the farmers to understand the technology and machinery displayed in Krishi Odisha 2024 and use them properly in farming.

Hon’ble Minister of Women & Child Development Department, Smt. Basanti Hembram, emphasized the indispensable role of women farmers in the development of both the state and the country’s agriculture sector. She stated, “Without women farmers, our state, as well as the country’s development in the agriculture sector, could not be imagined.”

Chief Secretary, IAS, Mr. Pradeep Jena, expressed the vital importance of women’s participation in agriculture for its development. He urged farmers to scale up their produce, transforming themselves into agri-entrepreneurs and every Self-Help Group (SHG) into a Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME) unit. “I hope our Mission Shakti Program becomes a role model for the country,” he added.

The event witnessed the recognition of 30 SHG groups at Krushi Odisha 2024, further highlighting the outstanding achievements of these agricultural entities.

To commemorate this landmark event, two coffee table books, namely “Mission Shakti” and “Mukhya Mantri Krushi Yojana,” were unveiled, providing a comprehensive overview of the initiatives and achievements under these impactful programs.

Under Mission Shakti, approximately 70 lakh women are actively participating, marking a transformative era for female entrepreneurs in agriculture. The Chief Minister’s Mission Shakti Yojona has empowered mothers with enhanced efficiency and stability, providing them with a unique identification as entrepreneurs. The integration of advanced agricultural technologies has resulted in the production of a diverse range of value-added products, including Strawberry, Dragon fruit, pickles, Ginger, turmeric, vegetables, Rice, Sugarcane, and more.

With a total of 250 stalls, including 218 indoor and 32 outdoor stalls, Krushi Odisha 2024 continues to serve as a platform for knowledge exchange, innovation, and collaboration in the agricultural sector.