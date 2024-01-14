Paradip cocaine seizure: Detained crew member jumps into sea, rescued

Paradip: In another event following the seizure of cocaine worth Rs 220 crore from a cargo in Paradip, a detained crew member jumps into sea after allegedly slitting his hand.

Following this act, officials rescued and admitted the accused to Port hospital. Meanwhile, it is not clear whether the crew member attempted suicide or it was an escape bid.

Notably, in the biggest drug haul in Odisha, customs officials, on Friday, seized 22 kg of cocaine —estimated to be worth around Rs 220 crore in the international market — from a container ship at Paradip Port in Jagatsinghpur district.

The cargo ship arrived in Paradip from Indonesia and was about to depart to Denmark.

Different agencies like police, excise, customs and directorate of revenue intelligence have been seizing brown sugar and ganja at regular intervals in the state.