Bengaluru Metro: Majestic-Garudacharpalya Route To Get Train Every 3 Mins From Monday

Bengaluru: Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) is introducing short-loop train services during morning peak hours between Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Station (Majestic) and Garudacharpalya Metro Stations from Monday.

According to BMRCL, this will help a large number of commuters bound towards Trinity, Indiranagar, Benniganahalli and KR Pura Metro stations as the trains will be available every three minutes in this section between 8.45 am and 10.20 am.

These services will be available on all working days (except Saturday, Sunday, and public holidays).

Furthermore, for the convenience of passengers arriving in early morning hours to Bangalore city through Indian Railways, intercity buses, Namma Metro is also introducing the first train service from Nadaprabhu Kempegowda station (Majestic) towards all directions at 5 am on all days of the week, except Sundays, they said.