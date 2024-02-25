Freak Mishap! Woman Dies Inside Mill In Odisha’s Nuapada

Nuapada: A woman died in a freak accident in Timanpur village under the Sinapali block of Nuapada district. The deceased has been identified as Tulsa Bandichor of Hirapur village.

According to reports, the woman and her husband had come to a mill in Timanpur at 10 am today to roast puffed rice. However, her husband left home from there for some work.

While working in the mill, the woman accidentally got dragged by the machine after her saree got stuck in the belt. As a result, the woman’s head got ripped and she died on the spot.

On hearing the incident, her husband Madhu Bandichor immediately reached the spot. The couple has two sons and local people have demanded compensation for loss to the family.