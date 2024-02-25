5 Low Glycaemic Index Foods For Your Diet

Making informed dietary choices is crucial for optimal health and well-being. In this regard, incorporating foods with a low glycaemic index (GI) can bring significant benefits.

Ekta Singhwal, a dietician at Ujala Cygnus Group of Hospitals, shed light on the importance of low GI foods recommending some excellent options to include in your diet.

Low GI foods are those that cause a gradual and controlled rise in blood sugar levels after consumption, according to Singhwal. This is in contrast to high GI foods, which can lead to spikes and crashes in energy levels, along with feelings of hunger and potential blood sugar imbalances.

Including low-GI foods in your diet offers a multitude of advantages, explained Singhwal:

Regulates Blood Sugar Levels: Low GI foods promote stable blood sugar levels particularly beneficial for individuals with diabetes or those seeking to manage their blood sugar effectively.

Sustained Energy: Low GI choices provide a steady release of energy, preventing energy crashes and promoting sustained focus and performance throughout the day.

Promotes Satiety: These foods are often rich in fiber and protein, which contribute to feelings of fullness and satisfaction, potentially aiding in weight management efforts.

5 excellent low GI food choice:

Singhwal recommended incorporating these five low GI options into your diet:

Legumes (Lentils, Chickpeas): Packed with fiber and protein, legumes slow down digestion and help regulate blood sugar levels.

Non-Starchy Vegetables (Broccoli, Spinach): Nutrient-rich and low in carbohydrates, these vegetables are ideal for maintaining stable blood sugar.

Quinoa: This whole grain boasts high fiber and protein content, offering a low GI and sustained energy release.

Nuts and Seeds (Almonds, Chia Seeds): Rich in healthy fats, protein, and fiber, nuts and seeds contribute to a lower glycemic response.

Steel-Cut Oats: Unlike processed oats, steel-cut oats have a lower GI and provide a steady energy flow due to their high fiber content.