Bell Bottom’s ‘Sakhiyan 2.0’ Song Out!

Mumbai: The makers of the espionage thriller ‘Bell Bottom’ have recently unveiled a peppy romantic song titled “Sakhiyan 2.0.” The track is composed by Babbu, Maninder Buttar, and Tanishk Bagchi, with vocals by Maninder and Zara Khan.

Sharing the video, Akshay Kumar captioned it: “Can’t wait for you guys to feel the Sakhiyan2.0 vibe, song out now.”

Talking about the film, Akshay Kumar and Vaani Kapoor are starring alongside Huma Qureshi and Lara Dutta. Bell Bottom is set in the ’80s, and Lara Dutta plays Indira Gandhi’s role in the film. Akshay Kumar led venture marks the first major Hindi film release to be out theatrically after the second wave of COVID 19. Vaani Kapoor will is co-starring with Akshay for the first time in the film.