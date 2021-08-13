21 Stolen Vehicles Recovered In Separate Raids In Odisha, 11 Held

Bhubaneswar: A team of police has recovered at least 21 stolen motor vehicles in separate raids in different districts of Odisha on Friday. The cops also arrested 11 accused including two receivers in this connection.

The arrestees have been identified as LaxmiNandan Naik(25), Subash Mahanandia(21), NimaiCharanNaik (25), Tuna Bhoi(20), Ajay Dehury (22), Knuishan Chandra Sahu (22), Baubulal Pradhan, SriramKarmi (27), Sunil Mahananda (23), IndramaniPod (23), Madan SundarKhadia(29) and Itu Majhi (27).

Acting on a reliable input about the stolen vehicle, a team comprising IICs of Dhanupali, Town, and Rengali PS led by S.P Sambalpur conducted raids at several places including Jujumura, Charmal, Rairakhol, Boudh, Rengali, and Sambalpur Town. During raids, the cops seized around 20 two-wheelers, and one four-wheeler from there. The estimated value of the seized vehicles is said to be around Rs 15 lakh.

As per the preliminary investigation, it has been learned that the gang had been operational in this locality for at least two years. The cops have presumed that the gang may have sold over 100 stolen vehicles to different peoples and further investigation is underway in this regard.