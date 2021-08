Four Killed As Trailer Truck Hits Ambulance In Rayagada

Rayagada: At least four persons including a woman were killed when the ambulance they were in, was hit by a trailer truck near Manjarikopa under Ambadala in the district.

According to reports, the incident occurred when the victims were returning to Bangomunda after treatment at Bisamkatak.

On being informed, police reached the spot and seized the bodies for post-mortem.

Meanwhile, a case has been registered and investigation is on, said sources.