Elon Musk: ‘X’ Users Can Now Post Full-Length Videos And Earn Money

On Friday, Elon Musk, the CEO of SpaceX and Tesla, made an exciting announcement regarding the platform X (previously Twitter). Subscribers now have the option to upload podcasts, TV shows or movies and earn money through monetization.

In response to his sister, Tosca Musk, who co-founded the streaming service Passionflix, Elon mentioned that users can now upload their full-length films to X. He encouraged everyone to share their TV shows, movies, or podcasts on the platform and start earning from subscriptions.

Tosca expressed her joy in seeing people watch her movies on X. Additionally, a user suggested that X should allow the posting of films with a one-time fee, giving people the option to buy the movie without a subscription. This would transform X into a true movie platform. Some users also suggested required improvements for streaming on the platform.

Meanwhile, Elon further informed his followers about the upcoming ‘AI Audiences’ feature. This feature will allow advertisers to describe their target audience, and the AI systems will generate a pool of the most relevant X users to target within seconds.