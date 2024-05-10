BTS’s RM drops captivating music video for pre-release Come Back To Me

Seoul: BTS leader Kim Namjoon, who is also known by his stage name RM, has finally dropped the music video of the pre-release track ‘Come Back To Me’ from his second solo album ‘Right Place Wrong Person’. The indie pop genre track, composed by Oh Hyuk of hyukoh band with lyrics penned by RM himself, features Taiwanese musician Kuo of Sunset Rollercoaster on guitar and bass.

‘Come Back to Me’ made its debut during Agust D’s ‘D-Day The Final’ encore show at the KSPO Dome in Seoul in August 2023, where RM made a special guest appearance. The captivating music video for ‘Come Back to Me’ is almost 6 minutes long, a true testimony to RM – the artist. The video captures him playing different roles, reminiscing the bygone times, with an undercurrent of regret.

“You don’t need to be anything you see,” RM sings in the chorus, metaphorically speaking about the times we live in, which is all about trends. At a time when short videos are the norm, the fact that Namjoon chose to release a full-length song speaks what those lines mean to him. It is always scratching beyond the obvious when it comes to the BTS leader.

Acting as the pre-release single for RM’s forthcoming 2nd solo album, ‘Right Place, Wrong Person’, ‘Come back to me’ sets the stage for the album’s release on May 24, boasting a total of 11 tracks.

The music video features K-drama actor Kim Min-ha, renowned for her role in ‘Pachinko’ alongside Lee Min-ho. The director of the music video was revealed as Lee Sung-jin, a respected figure in the global entertainment scene, known for his recent Netflix project, ‘Beef’.