Seerat Kapoor Confirms Collaboration with National Film Award-Winning Director K. Vijaya Bhaskar’s Much-Anticipated Film, “Usha Parinayam”

Seerat Kapoor, the talented and versatile actress, has confirmed that she is part of National Film Award-Winning Director K. Vijaya Bhaskar’s highly anticipated film, “Usha Parinayam.” Taking to her social media, Seerat shared a video from the sets of her upcoming film along with an adorable picture.

In the post, Seerat expressed her gratitude towards the director, K. Vijaya Bhaskar, saying, “When my director @999vijayabhaskark looked at me and said ‘Let’s take your class to the masses!’ Thank you for having faith in me sir. It was an absolute honour to surrender to your National Film Award Winning vision Brace yourselves, We’re taking on new avatars. My tilak came to a complete red circle #ushaparinayam.”

The song promises to be larger than life. The actress is dedicating herself to rigorous rehearsals day and night to ensure she delivers her best performance. In a recent post, Seerat Kapoor revealed that she has shot a special mass song with director K. Vijaya Bhaskar, showcasing her versatility in a South Indian native look.

The special dance number has already been shot under the guidance of K. Vijaya Bhaskar and is expected to be released soon. Seerat’s fans are eagerly awaiting this special treat, and anticipation is building up around “Usha Parinayam,” which promises to be a cinematic spectacle. Stay tuned for more updates!