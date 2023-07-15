Bawaal’s perfect script left Varun emotional, and Janhvi, teary-eyed

Since its announcement, Bawaal has created a worldwide frenzy, making it one of the most-anticipated Hindi films of the year.

Taking the audience on a romantic journey across beautiful locales, both local and international, the love-story also promises an emotional rollercoaster between two individuals, Ajju (Varun Dhawan) and Nisha (Janhvi Kapoor) who couldn’t be more different.

Conceptualized by acclaimed filmmaker and National-award winner – Nitesh Tiwari, Bawaal, is a dream project for any actor. But what makes the story more captivating and endearing is the bittersweet effect the script had on the lead pair while reading the script, not only the first time but every single time.

Speaking about the first time they were brought to hear out the script of Bawaal, Janhvi Kapoor said, “When first I got narration of the script, it was some 30 mins long and at the end of it I got teary. I also laughed in some parts,” to which Varun Dhawan added, “When I got the narration I was emotional. Suddenly, in some parts from laughing it gets vulnerable too. Every time it was narrated to us, I got emotional. When your emotions are consistent throughout, that’s when I feel it’s the perfect script”

Starring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor, Bawaal is a timeless love story by Sajid Nadiadwala’s Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment in collaboration with Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Nitesh Tiwari’s Earthsky Pictures. Bawaal will premiere exclusively on Prime Video in India and across 200 countries and territories worldwide on 21 July.