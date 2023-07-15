Md Moquim, Chiranjib Biswal Suspended From Congress For ‘Anti-Party Activities’

Bhubaneswar: Congress MLA Md Moquim and veteran party leader and former MLA Chiranjib Biswal have been suspended from the party for anti-party activities.

The Disciplinary Action Committee (DAC) of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) took the decision after both the leaders failed to give satisfactory reply on the allegation of anti-party activities, a release issued by the DAC stated.

It said PCC President Sarat Pattanayak had complained against Moquim and Chiranjib. “The matter was referred to the Disciplinary Action Committee (DAC). The DAC issued notices to both of them asking for their explanations. The replies received from them were carefully considered by the DAC and found them unsatisfactory,” the release read.

The DAC has decided to place both of them under suspension with immediate effect, it added.

Moquim was engaged himself in various anti-party activities. He had also violated the party whip during Presidential election. He had also pointed finger at the party organisation.

Chiranjib had also targeted the party leadership and their management at a private function recently in Bhubaneswar.