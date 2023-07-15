Indian Women’s Hockey Team gear up to kick off Germany tour against China

New Delhi: The Indian Women’s Hockey Team will face off against China on Sunday in the first game of the Germany tour, where they will play three matches from 16th July to 19th July.

The team led by ace goalkeeper Savita and Vice Captain Deep Grace Ekka will play one game against World No. 11 China on 16th July in Limburg, followed by two back-to-back matches against the hosts Germany in Wiesbaden, and Rüsselsheim, respectively, on 18th July and 19th July.

The Indian Women’s Hockey Team aims to utilize the tour for the preparation of the Hangzhou Asian Games 2023.

Speaking on the upcoming contest against China, Indian Women’s Hockey Team Captain Savita said, “The match is a good chance for us to test ourselves against an Asian opponent ahead of the prestigious Hangzhou Asian Games 2023. We have had a long National Coaching Camp at SAI Centre in Bengaluru and we have discussed the areas where we have to focus and improve upon. We are prepared for the upcoming games.”

The last time India faced off against China was in the FIH Women’s World Cup Spain & Netherlands 2022 and the match ended in a 1-1 tie. The two teams have faced off against each other 17 times since the 2013 Women’s Asia Cup, with India emerging victorious on 10 occasions, while China have won five matches, and two matches ended in a tie.

Indian Women’s Hockey Team Vice-Captain Deep Grace Ekka added, “We know our opponents well, and we have squared off against China multiple times in the recent past. We know what they are capable of, but at the same time, it allows us to prepare ourselves accordingly. We are confident of getting a good result from the match.”

Meanwhile, the Indian Women’s Hockey Team last squared off against World No. 4 Germany in the 2021-22 FIH Women’s Hockey Pro League on March 13th last year. The match had ended with India picking a 1 – 1 (3 – 0 SO) win in the Shoot-outs. Since 2013, the two teams have faced off against each other five times, with India winning the contest twice, while Germany won it three times.

Indian Women’s Hockey Team Chief Coach JannekeSchopman said that the team will stick to their plans and play to their strengths on the Germany tour.

“We had a long camp before the tour and we have recognised our strengths. Both China and Germany have strong teams and well-balanced squads. We will continue to play to our strengths and stick to our plans and we hope to pick up good results on the tour,” JannekeSchopman said.

Schedule of the Indian Tour of Germany: