Bargarh: Youth’s body with slitted throat recovered

Bargarh: The body of a youth with slitted throat was recovered from Amapalli playground under Town Police limits in Bargarh district.

The deceased was identified as Mohammed Kasim of Attabira area.

While Kasim did not return from his workplace, a garage, his blood-soaked body was spotted today.

On being informed, police reached the spot and sent the body for post mortem.

However, the exact circumstances that led to the death of the youth remained unknown, sources said.