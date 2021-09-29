Pushpa-The Rise: Rashmika Mandanna’s Look Released

Bengaluru: Kannada lady Rashmika Mandanna, is currently working with Stylish Star Allu Arjun in an upcoming action drama Pushpa: The Rise, which is one of the much hyped big budget Pan Indian film.

Amid rumours of “Pushpa The Rise” getting postponed again, the makers of Pushpa have shared the first look of Rashmika Mandanna. Rashmika amazed everyone with her raw and intense look in the released picture.

Rashmika in the movie plays the love interest of Allu Arjun aka Pushpa Raj, who essays the role of a red sanders smuggler. Rashmika is elated to be part of the film and also putting extra effort for the film.

Malayalam Superstar Fahadh Fassil is playing the antagonist in the film.