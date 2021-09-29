India logs 18,870 fresh Covid cases, 378 fatalities

New Delhi: India recorded 18,870 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 378 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours.

According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday, the country saw a total of 28,178 recoveries in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 97.81 per cent and total recoveries to 3,29,86,180.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India dipped down to 2,82,560, the lowest in 194 days, the health ministry data showed. Active cases account for less than 1% of total cases, currently, at 0.90%. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

The death toll now stands at 4,47,751.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 56,74,50,185 samples have been tested up to September 28th for COVID-19. Of these 15,04,713 samples were tested on Tuesday.